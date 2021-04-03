Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 17,861 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

