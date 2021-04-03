Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of G1 Therapeutics worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $23.72 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

