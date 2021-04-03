Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,800 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amarin by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amarin by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

AMRN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

