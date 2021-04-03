Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 142,770 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,770 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,746. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

