Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,063 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

