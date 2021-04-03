Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 22,203 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

