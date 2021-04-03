Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 28,004 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

