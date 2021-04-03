Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Ennis worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ennis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ennis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ennis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ennis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ennis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

