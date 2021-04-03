Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Entain stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516. Entain has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

