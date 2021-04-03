EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 72,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

