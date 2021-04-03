EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,158,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DexCom stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock worth $33,475,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

