EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

