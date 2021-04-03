EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

