EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

