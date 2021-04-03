EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

VTR stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

