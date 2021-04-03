Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.62%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

