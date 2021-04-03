Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Eros STX Global stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. Eros STX Global has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

