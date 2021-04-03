Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 77.5% This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 74% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $70,762.54 and approximately $2,340.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00683017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

