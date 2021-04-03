Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $251.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $178.13 and a 1-year high of $259.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.19.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

