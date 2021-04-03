Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

