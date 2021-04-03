Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

ILF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

