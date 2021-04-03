ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

