ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,311,380 shares of company stock worth $67,915,669. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

