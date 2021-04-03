ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.