ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 26,004 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

