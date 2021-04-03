Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 9.9%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) shares were up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 612,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 642,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

