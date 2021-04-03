EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) PT Lowered to $10.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.75 to $10.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

