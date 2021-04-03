Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,517,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

