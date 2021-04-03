Federated Hermes Inc. Has $677,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNB stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

