Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

