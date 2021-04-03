Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 563 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.