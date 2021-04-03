FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

