Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,123 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.37. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

