FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) President Kyle Cerminara Buys 5,892 Shares of Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) President Kyle Cerminara bought 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,921.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FGNA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the period.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

