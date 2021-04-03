Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,273 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $4,934,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $2,565,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.