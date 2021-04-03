Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $77.88.

