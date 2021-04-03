Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

