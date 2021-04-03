Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.03

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.03 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.99). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 177,435 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.39 million and a P/E ratio of -51.33.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.