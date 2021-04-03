FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 319,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,750,000.

Shares of FSRV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. FinServ Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

