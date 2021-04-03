Fireball Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $159,365.96 and approximately $69.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00013800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00141141 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,061 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.