First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.55

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.55 and traded as high as C$16.56. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1,452,300 shares changing hands.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,375.00.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

