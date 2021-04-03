First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

