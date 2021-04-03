First National Bank of Omaha Has $577,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

