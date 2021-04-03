First National Bank of Omaha Invests $201,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after buying an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after buying an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.