First National Bank of Omaha Invests $224,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $747.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.42.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

