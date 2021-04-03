First National Bank of Omaha Invests $418,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $380.20 and a one year high of $1,710.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,323.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $807.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

