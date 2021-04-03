First National Bank of Omaha Takes $208,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.21 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

