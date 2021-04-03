First National Bank of Omaha Takes $280,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

