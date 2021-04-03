First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $304.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

