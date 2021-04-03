First National Bank of South Miami Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.36 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.